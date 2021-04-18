Rangers visit the Devils after Buchnevich’s 3-goal game

New York Rangers (22-16-6, fifth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-23-6, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +168, Rangers -202; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host New York after Pavel Buchnevich scored three goals in the Rangers’ 6-3 victory over the Devils.

The Devils are 14-23-6 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has surrendered 35 power-play goals, killing 70.6% of opponent chances.

The Rangers are 22-16-6 against the rest of their division. New York ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 1.0.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Wood leads the Devils with 14 goals, adding five assists and totaling 19 points. Pavel Zacha has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 50 points, scoring 16 goals and registering 34 assists. Buchnevich has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 1-7-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .868 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jesper Bratt: day to day (undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.