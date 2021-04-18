Shocked and Surprised; local reactions to the loss of the Binghamton Devils team

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The loss of the Binghamton Devils Hockey Team is the latest in the loss of activities this year for residents.

The AHL team moving has community members wondering if they should invest in a new sports franchise, should it come.

The decision for the BDevils to leave has left many fans surprised and saddened by the move. Officials say angry comments filled the Devils' social media posts Saturday night as the announcement came.

Some fans say they felt the announcement has come out of nowhere.

Binghamton University student and Binghamton Devils' fan Gregory DeCola says he was looking forward to going to his next game.

"I was looking at even getting season tickets, I was so excited to see them," he said.

DeCola says he'll miss being able to cheer for a local team and the experience of watching AHL games live.