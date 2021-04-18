Woman convicted of lying to police in child death case

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania jury has convicted a woman of lying to investigators in the 2019 beating death of a 3-year-old girl in which her son faces charges. The (Sunbury) Daily Item reports that 51-year-old Christy Willis of Sunbury proclaimed “I am innocent” while being led out of the Northumberland County courthouse following her conviction on charges of obstruction in child abuse cases, hindering apprehension and making false reports to law enforcement. Jurors deliberated for less than an hour Thursday before convicting her of lying to investigators about events leading up to the October 2019 beating of Arabella Parker, who died after spending 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center.