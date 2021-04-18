Yankees’ Jay Bruce to retire after Sunday’s game

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Bruce is retiring after the New York Yankees’ game against Tampa Bay. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement before New York played the Rays. The 34-year-old Bruce is a three-time All-Star outfielder. He went to spring training with the Yankees on a minor league contract and made the major league roster as a first baseman when Luke Voit injured a knee. Bruce is hitting .118 with one homer and three RBIs in 39 plate appearances, and he remained active for Sunday’s game. He has a .244 average with 319 homers and 951 RBIs in 14 seasons. He previously played for Cincinnati, the New York Mets, Cleveland, Seattle and Philadelphia.