Yankees look to end 4-game skid

Tampa Bay Rays (7-8) vs. New York Yankees (5-9)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge (2-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 1.47 ERA, .82 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -260, Rays +214; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.35 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.

The Rays finished 27-13 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Tampa Bay averaged 7.8 hits per game last season, batting .238 as a team.

The teams meet for the sixth time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gary Sanchez: (finger).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.