Bangladesh court allows police to question Islamist leader

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A court in Bangladesh has allowed police to continue to question an influential leader of an Islamist group that led violent protests against last month’s visit by India’s prime minister. Lawyers say the court issued the decision after state counsels argued that Mamunul Haque is dangerous and investigators need to continue questioning him. Haque is a leader of the Hefazat-e-Islam group, which has a strong network of Islamic schools across Bangladesh. Modi’s visit was undermined by violence in which at least 17 supporters of the group died.