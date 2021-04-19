Barletta, eyeing a run for governor, starts raising money

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Trump-backing former congressman who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate, has taken a step toward possibly running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 and begun a political action committee to raise money. Barletta told The Associated Press a month ago that he would decide in the coming weeks on whether to seek the Republican nomination for governor. If he runs, Barletta would likely be considered the front-runner in what could be a crowded GOP primary next spring. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally term-limited from serving a third term. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is widely expected to seek the Democratic nomination.