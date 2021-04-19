Belt, Gausman lead Giants and Kapler over Phillies 2-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer, Kevin Gausman niftily pitched out of trouble in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0. San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler became the first manager in major league baseball history to start his career 200-200. Kapler, who was 161-163 as Philadelphia’s manager in 2018-19, was booed when he brought out the lineup card. Gausman allowed six hits, walked four and struck out five. Matt Wisler tossed a perfect seventh, Camilo Doval worked the eighth and Wandy Peralta finished off the seven-hitter for his second save.