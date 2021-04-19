Curry hits 10 3s, scores 49 in Warriors’ win in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry’s 3 that tied the game at 86-all gave him 11 straight games with 30-plus games, topping Kobe Bryant for the most by any player 33 or older. Joel Embiid had 28 points, 13 rebounds and was 11 of 14 from the free throw line for the 76ers. They played without Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.