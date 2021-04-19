Ex-cop-turned-lawyer gets 4+ years in prison in 9/11 scam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former police lieutenant-turned-lawyer has been sentenced to over four years in prison after cheating a fellow officer of $900,000 he was owed for working at the smoldering World Trade Center site after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Gustavo Vila was sentenced Monday in White Plains federal court after pleading guilty in October. He admitted failing to forward nearly $1 million in proceeds from the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to John Ferreyra, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2005 after working at the toxic trade center site for months. Prosecutors say Vila spent money on taxes and his family.