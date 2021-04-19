EXPLAINER: Did mask hamper Chauvin’s image at murder trial?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mask that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was required to wear hid his reaction to testimony during his murder trial in George Floyd’s death. That included any appearance of sympathy or remorse that legal experts say can make a difference for jurors. As his attorney delivered closing arguments in his defense Monday, his mask came off. But Chauvin’s impassive expression captured on video during Floyd’s arrest was an enduring image throughout the trial. The teenager who captured it on her cellphone camera described Chauvin’s look as “cold” and “heartless.” Legal experts say that presents a problem for Chauvin’s defense because it could influence how jurors feel about him.