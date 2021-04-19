Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colin Moran doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and also hit a three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5. The Pirates withstood a two-homer performance from Milwaukee’s Daniel Vogelbach to win the deciding game of this series. Pittsburgh has won two of three in each of its last three series to recover from an early six-game skid. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds and Milwaukee’s Avisaíl García also homered.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 and threw a two-hitter for his first nine-inning shutout in the majors, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Bryce Harper homered and had three hits for the Phillies. Nola threw a pair of doubleheader-shortened complete games last season, including a shutout. But he never pitched into the ninth inning over his first 142 career starts. Nola allowed only two singles and retired 13 straight going into the eighth. He did not walk a batter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres played spoiler in the East Division playoff race with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rookie Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund, with an empty-netter, also scored for Buffalo. The Sabres bounced back a day after becoming the NHL’s first team eliminated from playoff contention following a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. The Penguins had a 4-0-1 run snapped and squandered an opportunity to move to within a point of the East-leading Washington Capitals, who lost at Boston earlier in the day. Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Leddy scored 2:23 into overtime and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves to lift the New York Islanders to a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Both goalies were stellar throughout the contest before Leddy scored a fluke goal. His backhand pass went off the stick of Travis Sanheim and through the legs of Brian Elliott to send the Islanders past the Penguins and into second place in the East Division. New York is two points behind first-place Washington. Elliott made 29 saves, including several outstanding stops late in the third period.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Andre Blake had six saves to help the Philadelphia Union to a 0-0 draw with the defending champion Columbus Crew on in the season opener for both teams. Blake made a sprawling save in the 59th minute and diving stop in the 82nd for last season’s Supporters Shield winner. Columbus had won three straight matches against the Union, including twice last season, both at home. Philadelphia has won only two of its 16 visits to Columbus and is winless in its last seven there. The Crew haven’t allowed a goal in their last four games dating back to the 2020 postseason.