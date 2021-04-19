India’s capital to lock down as nation’s virus cases top 15M

NEW DELHI (AP) — New Delhi was being put under a weeklong lockdown Monday night as an explosive surge in coronavirus cases pushed the India’s capital’s health system to its limit. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital was facing shortages of oxygen and some medicine. He said harsh measures were necessary to “prevent a collapse of the health system.” New Delhi reported more than 25,000 new cases of infection. India overall reported another record high with 273,810 new infections. It now has recorded more than 15 million, a total second only to the United States.