Liz Weston: How the pandemic has shaken up retirement

More baby boomers reported being retired last year, as the pandemic accelerated departures from the workforce, but some older workers found new reasons to stay in their jobs longer. Remote work and more flexible hours can make jobs more palatable, and lockdowns restricted typical retirement pastimes. When to retire isn’t always at the discretion of the employee, however. The risk of downward mobility rises for those with lower savings or who face lower pension or Social Security checks in exchange for early access to those benefits. When possible, delaying the workplace exit by just a year or two can make a difference.