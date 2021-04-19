Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 found after manhunt

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a former sheriff’s deputy accused of killing his wife, teenager daughter and another man in a weekend shooting has been booked on a capital murder charge. Authorities on Monday arrested 41-year-old Stephen Broderick following an overnight manhunt. Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps says Broderick was arrested without incident along a rural road in an Austin suburb. Authorities identified the victims as 34-year-old Amanda Broderick, his former wife; Alyssa Marie Broderick, 17, his stepdaughter; and Willie Simmons III, 18, the teenager’s boyfriend. Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. Prosecutors say he left that job after he was arrested last year on a sexual assault charge.