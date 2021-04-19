Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift’s New York building

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a stalker who claims pop star Taylor Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment. A police spokesperson says 52-year-old Hanks Johnson was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift’s Tribeca building without permission. Johnson was charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognizance after an arraignment Sunday night. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Swift has been plagued by stalkers over the years at her homes on both coasts.