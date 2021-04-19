Rwanda report blames France for ‘enabling’ the 1994 genocide

PARIS (AP) — A report commissioned by the Rwandan government concludes that the French government bears “significant” responsibility for “enabling a foreseeable genocide” that left more than 800,000 dead in 1994. The report, that The Associated Press was able to read, comes amid efforts by Rwanda to document the role of French authorities before, during, and after the genocide, as France’s President Emmanuel Macron has tried to improve relations with the central African country. It is to be made public later on Monday after its formal presentation to Rwanda’s Cabinet. It concludes that in years prior to the genocide, former French President Francois Mitterrand and his administration had knowledge of preparations for the massacres — yet kept supporting Rwanda’s government.