Sherburne-Earlville Central School District going remote for week

SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE (WBNG)- This week the Sherburne-Earlville Central School District will learn remotely.

The school district says the decision was made after several members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

The school says it will not be providing transportation for its students in the C-T-E program through DCMO Boces and they will need to transport themselves unless they are in quarantine.

The school district also says there will be no athletics or extracurricular activities.

The district says it plans to resume in-person learning on Monday, April 26th.

