Defense criticizes evidence in Kristin Smart slaying arrests

10:06 pm National News from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for a father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart criticized a lack of evidence in the case, with one saying it was “so minimal as to shock the conscience.” A prosecutor countered Monday that defense lawyers had omitted key facts or had not read the warrants leading to the arrests of Paul Flores on a murder charge and his father, Ruben Flores, on accessory after murder. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of both men during their arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Associated Press

