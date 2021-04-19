2 US agencies send teams to probe Tesla crash with no driver

DETROIT (AP) — Two federal agencies are sending teams to investigate the fatal crash of a Tesla near Houston in which local authorities say no one was behind the wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday they will send investigation teams to Spring, Texas, to look into the fiery Saturday night crash. Two men were killed. Harris County Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman says investigators are “100% sure” that no one was driving the Tesla that ran off a residential road, hit a tree and burst into flames. But they’re still trying to determine whether the electric car was in full self-driving mode.