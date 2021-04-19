VP Harris sits at counter where Greensboro Four made history

Vice President Kamala Harris took a detour while visiting North Carolina to sit at the same lunch counter where four Black college students known as the Greensboro Four conducted a peaceful sit-in 61 years ago that became a defining moment in the civil rights movement. Harris was in North Carolina on Monday to plug President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and made an unscheduled visit to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro. The nation’s first female Black vice president sat down at a “whites only” Woolworth’s counter where the Black students staged their historic sit-in.