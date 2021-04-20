Afghanistan withdrawal draws concerns over abducted American

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are growing concerns about one American who risks being left behind as the U.S. moves to withdraw its military from Afghanistan. A contractor from Lombard, Illinois, Mark Frerichs, is believed to have been held for more than a year by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network. Frerichs was not mentioned in President Joe Biden’s address on Afghanistan last week, nor was the troop withdrawal conditioned on his release from custody. That’s fueling concerns from his family and other advocates that the U.S. could lose bargaining power to get Frerichs home once its military presence is removed from the country.