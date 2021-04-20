American Red Cross lists Blood Drives for this week, discusses why it’s important to donate blood

(WBNG) -- The American Red Cross continues to host many blood drives right here in the Southern Tier.

In fact, just this week, the American Red Cross is hosting blood drives daily.

Their schedule for the rest of this week is as follows:

Wednesday, April 21- (3) - Taste New York Building, 840 Upper Front St. Binghamton from 9AM - 2PM,

Traditions At the Glen, 4101 Watson Blvd., Johnson City from 9AM to 2PM.

Traditions At the Glen, 4101 Watson Blvd., Johnson City from 9AM to 2PM.

Thursday, April 22 - North Pointe Church, 126 East Service Rd., Binghamton, 10 AM to 3 PM

Friday, April 23 -- American Red Cross, 365 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City from 11:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Esperanza Gutierrez, Broome County Account Manager for the American Red Cross, explains that the process of donating blood is quick -- taking up only five to ten minutes -- and encourages people to donate.

"Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. So think about that. That's crazy -- that's an actual fact," explained Gutierrez, adding, "One day it could be you that needs blood or your family member or friend."

Gutierrez adds that blood is not manufacured and that hospitals rely on volunteers to donate.

If you have gotten vaccinated recently, Gutierrez says that you can still donate blood. She explains that you just need to provide which manufacturer you received whether it be Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. You can also receive COVID 19 antibody testing while you donate.

The American Red Cross also has certain promotions for those who donate during the month of April, like a chance to win an E-gift card in the amount of $1,000. To find out more, click here.

To make an appointment, you can visit www.redcrossblood.org. You can also call 1-800 - RED CROSS or use the Blood Donor App.