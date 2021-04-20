Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St decline

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have slipped after Wall Street was pulled lower by tech stock declines. Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Shanghai and Seoul gained. Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, pulling major indexes below the latest record highs they reached last week. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%. Small-company stocks did worse than the rest of the market. Technology stocks had some of the biggest pullbacks, but the losses were shared broadly by a mix of banks, energy companies and others that depend on spending by consumers. Treasury yields rose.