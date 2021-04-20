Binghamton University Director of Athletics Patrick Elliot to step down

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University Director of Athletics Patrick Elliot will step down from his role on June 30.

President Harvey Stenger announced the news on Tuesday, sharing a statement that can be found here.

Elliot has been at Binghamton since November of 2011.

In Stenger's statement, he shared that Elliot will still be involved with the University, "taking on a part-time role as Special Advisor to the President."

Current Deputy Director of Athletics and senior administrator Dennis Kalina will step in as interim Director of Athletics for 18 months.

A search for a permanent replacement will get underway toward the end of that term.