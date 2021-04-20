Binghamton University releases statement ahead of Chauvin Trial verdict

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger released a statement ahead of the jury's verdict in the Derek Chauvin Trial.

The jury began its second day of deliberation Tuesday morning after the prosecution and defense have closed their arguments Monday afternoon.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

President Stenger's statement, addressed to the campus community, calls for unity and justice.

His full statement is posted below:

To the Campus Community,

Like everyone else, I have been following closely the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, and I know that the Binghamton University community is anxiously anticipating the verdict. Mr. Floyd’s death was senseless and an ugly act of violence. The jury hearing the case will determine whether Chauvin is guilty of murder or manslaughter. It is my hope that the jury will render justice, provide Mr. Floyd’s family with some small measure of peace and pave the way for greater accountability at all levels of law enforcement. The past 11 months have been devastating as many lives have been lost and countless others have been subjected to random acts of violence and bigotry; it has been an emotional time for the nation, our campus and especially for our Black, Brown and Asian community members. It is my hope that Mr. Floyd’s death and this trial will remind us of the value of every human life, encourage greater respect toward one another, and move us to call out and eliminate racist violence and other acts of harm where we find them. We must continue to work toward a more just and civil world. I understand that the University community will likely come together in protest or support of the final verdict. The University supports students, faculty and staff in their desire to protest and their right to free speech. And if we must disagree, let us be respectful of differing opinions. In the meantime, it is my hope that justice will prevail. We encourage anyone who requires support in processing this event to contact any of these offices for assistance:

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at 607-777-4775 or odei@binghamton.edu

Multicultural Resource Center at 607-777-4472 or mrc@binghamton.edu

CARE Team at 607-777-2804

Dean of Students at 607-777-2804 or dos@binghamton.edu

University Ombudsman at 607-777-2388

University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772

