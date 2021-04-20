Church leaders seek Home Depot boycott on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of religious leaders is calling for a boycott of Georgia-based Home Depot, saying the home improvement giant hasn’t done enough to oppose the state’s new voting laws. African Methodist Episcopal Bishop Reginald Jackson says the company has remained “silent and indifferent” to his efforts to rally opposition to the new state law pushed by Republicans. Jackson had a meeting last week with Georgia-based executives to urge them to oppose the voting law, but says he’s been unable to contact Home Depot. The company says it stands by its effort to promote voter participation Boycotts have aimed to pressure business leaders to push elected officials to change.