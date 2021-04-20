Facebook prepares for Chauvin verdict by enforcing its rules

Facebook is stepping up the enforcement of its rules ahead of the verdict in former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death. The social media giant is stepping up its content-moderation efforts. It says it wants to protect peaceful protests and limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence. Steps it’s taking include identifying and removing calls to bring arms to areas in Minneapolis, which it has temporarily deemed to be a high-risk location and removing material that “praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd’s death.”