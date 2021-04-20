For George Floyd, a complicated life and consequential death

HOUSTON (AP) — In the Houston housing project where he grew up, George Floyd was respected as a man who spoke from hard, but hardly extraordinary, experience. He had nothing remotely like the stature he has gained in death, embraced as a universal symbol of the need to overhaul policing and held up as a heroic everyman. But the reality of his 46 years on Earth, including sharp edges and setbacks Floyd himself acknowledged, was both much fuller and more complicated. He was the star athlete who went to prison, the proud son of a tough neighborhood who decided the only way forward was to leave it behind.