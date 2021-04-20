Guthrie kicks off Medical Laboratory Professionals week with new diagnostic tool

(WBNG) -- This week, April 18 to24, marks Medical Laboratory Professionals Week.

Lab professionals have played an important role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pathologists and Medical Laboratory professionals are the ones who develop, implement, perform, and interpret the tests and results that diagnose everything from strep throat and diabetes to cancer and COVID-19.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Medicine Doctor Jon Rittenberger said when someone comes to the ER or the hospital, often blood and other lab tests need to be done to determine what is going on.

"Being able to get that information speedily is even more important, especially in the emergency department environment, we want to get answers for you and we want to get them quickly because there is a large volume of patients drawing on that resource," he said.

To assist Laboratory Professionals in this effort Robert Packer Hospital introduced their new Roche Diagnostic Laboratory Testing Machine.

"That has allowed us to get results back faster which allows us to speed your care. It allows us to speed the diagnosis of medical problems ranging everywhere from relatively minor but still important all the way up to a heart attack," he said.

Medical Laboratory Professionals week was first started in 1975.