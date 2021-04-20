Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry’s 3 that tied the game at 86-all gave him 11 straight games with 30-plus games, topping Kobe Bryant for the most by any player 33 or older. Joel Embiid had 28 points, 13 rebounds and was 11 of 14 from the free throw line for the 76ers. They played without Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer, Kevin Gausman niftily pitched out of trouble in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0. San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler became the first manager in major league baseball history to start his career 200-200. Kapler, who was 161-163 as Philadelphia’s manager in 2018-19, was booed when he brought out the lineup card. Gausman allowed six hits, walked four and struck out five. Matt Wisler tossed a perfect seventh, Camilo Doval worked the eighth and Wandy Peralta finished off the seven-hitter for his second save.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies placed three players on the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols and two more coaches weren’t with the team for a game against the San Francisco Giants. Left-handed reliever José Alvarado, lefty starter Matt Moore and infielder Ronald Torreyes went on the injured list. First-base coach Paco Figueroa and assistant Bobby Meacham also entered COVID-19 protocols, joining hitting coach Joe Dillon, third-base coach Dusty Wathan and bullpen coach Dave Lundquist. The team did not say if any of the players or coaches had tested positive for the coronavirus. Infielder Nick Maton and left-handed pitchers Damon Jones and Cristopher Sanchez were recalled from Philadelphia’s alternate site.

UNDATED (AP) — Mario Andretti is not unlike so many others around the world touched by the coronavirus pandemic. One of the greatest racers of all time has battled loneliness and his own personal loss. His twin brother, Aldo, died of complications from COVID-19 in December and nothing prepared Andretti for the loss. He’s 81 and lives alone in his sprawling Pennsylvania mansion, where he keeps company with his 34-year-old yellow Amazon parrot. Andretti was back at the racetrack for the IndyCar season opener in Alabama because his son found a sponsor to continue the two-seater program that Andretti pilots at each event.