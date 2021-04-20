Iran, Saudis hold talks in Baghdad, few expect quick results

Iran, Saudis hold talks in Baghdad, few expect quick resultsNew
BAGHDAD (AP) — A first round of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran signal a possible de-escalation following years of animosity that has often spilled over into neighboring countries. But few expect quick results. The talks, which were hosted in Iraq earlier this month, were confirmed to The Associated Press by an Iraqi and a Western official in Baghdad. They came as the Biden administration is paving the way for re-opening diplomatic channels in the region.