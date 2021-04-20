Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Arab neighborhood

JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Israeli police have scuffled with protesters in an Arab neighborhood near Tel Aviv for a second night. Video taken by The Associated Press Monday in Jaffa showed protesters and plainclothes police pushing and shoving one another as a young Arab boy is driven away in an unmarked police squad car. Police say the boy was briefly detained for setting off fireworks and released because of his age. Tensions remained high following the assault of a rabbi over the weekend. The protesters, including Arabs and Jews, say nationalist religious groups are buying up property in the traditionally Arab neighborhood of Jaffa, which has rapidly gentrified in recent years.