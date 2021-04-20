Japanese businessmen brighten makeup industry amid pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has been pushing many businesses in Japan to the edge, but some in the men’s makeup industry have seen an unexpected expansion in their customer base. Japanese businessmen in their 40s, 50s and 60s who had little interest in cosmetics before the pandemic are now buying makeup. Shiseido, a large Japanese personal care company, has seen double-digit growth in their men’s cosmetic products and has recently launched makeup filters for men that can be used in online meetings such as Zoom.