KNOW Theatre to present virtual performance of ‘Gruesome Playground Injuries’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- KNOW Theatre in Binghamton is preparing to stream their spring performance, after the success of their production of 'One Person' in January.

Rajiv Joseph’s play “Gruesome Playground Injuries” will be available for virtual performances from April 22-30. The production will be pre-recorded for online streaming, whenever viewers want to watch.

According to the theater's description of the play:

“Gruesome Playground Injuries” is not your typical love story. Doug (Joshua Sedelmeyer) and Kayleen (Jessica Nogaret) meet at the nurse’s office in their elementary school — she’s got a painful stomachache, and he’s all banged up from a running dive off the roof of the school.

Over the next 30 years, these scar-crossed lovers meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak, and their own self-destructive tendencies. With great compassion and humor, Joseph crafts a compelling and unconventional love story about the intimacy between two people when they allow their defenses to drop and their wounds to show."

KNOW Theatre artistic director Tim Gleason says he's confident the virtual experience will echo the experience of actually going to the theater, and the audience will enjoy the show.

"Our job is to make live theater and we think it's important that people get back to that feeling that theater can provide and this is as close as we can come at this point, but I think it still captures what theater does," he said.

The play will be performed virtually because of restrictions related to the pandemic. While the easing of restrictions has allowed for some live theater, Gleason says KNOW's capacity is around 60 people, making the 25 percent limit placed on theaters cost-prohibitive. He says they are considering staging an outdoor performance for their fall show.

Gleason says they decided to do a virtual performance to help keep theater in the Binghamton area alive, despite the devastating impact the virus has had on the industry.

"I watch shows on BroadwayHD and it still grabs you by the heart if its done right and we do it right and we do it right," he said. "The thing I want the audience to know is that theater is here and alive and were waiting for them to come back."

Tickets for on-demand viewing of “Gruesome Playground Injuries” are $20 and can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50537.