Oscar predictions: Can anything beat ‘Nomadland’?

Ahead of Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards, Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr share their predictions for a ceremony that may see historic wins in multiple categories. The writers predict “Nomadland” will take best picture and its maker, Chloe Zhao, will win best director. Chadwick Boseman should become the third actor to win an Academy Award posthumously, and his “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” co-star, Viola Davis, is potentially in line to win best actress, as well. in the supporting acting categories, Bahr and Coyle predict Yuh-Jung Youn of “Minari” and Daniel Kaluuya of “Judas and the Black Messiah” will win.