Pakistan Parliament to consider French envoy’s expulsion

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister says the Parliament will consider a resolution over whether to expel France’s envoy for the publication of controversial cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The announcement by Sheikh Rashid Ahmad came after his talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party. The group has been rallying since last week for the expulsion of the French ambassador. Ahmad says Islamists will end their protests. In return, cases registered against the group’s detained leader Saad Rizvi and his supporters will be withdrawn. The fate of the resolution is unclear, but it will test whether Pakistan gives in to threats from radical Islamists.