Pennsylvania plans to send vaccine to more providers

Pennsylvania plans to greatly expand its network of COVID-19 vaccine providers as demand for the life-saving shots begins to slow and existing vaccinators order fewer doses. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Tuesday that with supply finally catching up to demand, she expects more providers will begin receiving shipments over the next two to three weeks. Pennsylvania had slashed the number of providers receiving vaccine by more than two-thirds in an effort to speed up the state’s vaccine rollout. Smaller vaccine providers who were cut out say that decision hurt some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.