NTSB: Obstructed views, lack of alerts caused midair crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has found that obstructed views and problems with a system that alerts pilots to nearby planes combined to cause the midair crash of Alaska sightseeing planes that killed six people two years ago. The board determined that the pilots’ views were limited by the planes’ structure or a passenger. That prevented them from seeing each other in the critical moments before the May 2019 crash. The board also cited a lack of alerts from the planes’ display systems while they were flying in a high-traffic area. The Ketchikan-based floatplanes were carrying passengers from the same cruise ship, the Royal Princess, and were returning from tours of Misty Fjords National Monument at the time of the crash.