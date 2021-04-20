Police: No injuries reported in Tioga County school bus crash

(WBNG) -- New York State Police say there were no injuries involved in a school bus crash in Tioga County Monday afternoon.

State police say an investigation revealed a 41-year-old man from Candor was traveling west on West Tioga Street in the Village of Spencer when he crossed a double-yellow line and struck a school bus traveling in the opposite direction.

Police say, 10 children, ages 12 to 14, were not injured. They say the driver of the bus was not injured either. They were all checked out by Spencer EMS, authorities noted.

The crash is under investigation.