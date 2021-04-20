Russia rejects criticism of navigation limits off Crimea

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has insisted that it has the right to restrict foreign naval ships’ movement off Crimea, rejecting Ukrainian complaints and Western criticism. Ukraine last week protested the Russian move to close broad areas of the Black Sea near Crimea to foreign navy ships and state vessels until November. The U.S. also aired its concern Monday, with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying “this represents yet another unprovoked escalation in Moscow’s ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine.” The EU also voiced concern about Moscow’s move. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov charged Tuesday that the restrictions on foreign naval ships were in line with international agreements.