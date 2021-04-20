Seoul court rejects sexual slavery claim against Tokyo

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has rejected a claim by sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings. Activists denounced the decision and accused the Seoul court of ignoring their struggles to restore the women’s honor and dignity. Media reports on the ruling said the court ruled the Japanese government should be exempt from civil jurisdiction under the principles of international law. The ruling came as the Asian U.S. allies struggle to repair their relations that sank in recent years over history, trade, and military issues. Japan insists wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty.