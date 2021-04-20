Tioga Opportunities offering Spring cleanup days in Candor, Waverly

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- For anyone in the Candor and Waverly areas in need of assistance with Spring yard work, Tioga Opportunities says they're here to help.

According to their Facebook page, they'll be doing volunteer cleanup days in the Candor area on May 8, and the Waverly area on May 22.

They say it's part of 'Community Action Month' and volunteers will provide light yard work to spruce up homes to welcome the Spring season.

To be eligible, residents must be aged 60 or older (or under 60 with a disability), and own your home.

You can apply by calling 607-687-4120, ext. 353, or by clicking here.