UEFA president urges Super League owners to reverse decision

MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has directly appealed to the owners of English clubs in the Super League project to change their minds out of respect for soccer fans. Ceferin both cajoled and criticized the six-club English group made up of American billionaires, Arab royalty and a Russian oligarch. They launched the Super League plan in alliance with three clubs from each of Italy and Spain. Ceferin says “you made a huge mistake.” He says it doesn’t matter if they acted out of “arrogance, flippancy or complete ignorance of England’s football culture.” The UEFA president says there’s time to change their minds.