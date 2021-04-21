3 sent to hospital after head-on crash in Tompkins County

(WBNG) -- New York State Police say three people were sent to the hospital following a head-on crash in Dryden, N.Y. Tuesday evening.

According to news release, State Police say troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 13 near Lower Creek Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police say an investigation revealed that a 19-year-old woman from Groton, N.Y. was traveling northwest on State Route 13 when she crossed the center line and struck a vehicle that was driving the opposite direction.

Authorities say the vehicle that was struck ended up on top of a guide rail. They say the people in that vehicle were a 23-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl.

All three of them were taken to Upstate medical Center, police noted.

The investigation is ongoing.