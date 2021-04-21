Albania shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured before election

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police and media reports say a shooting outside the capital that reportedly was linked to political party activists before a parliamentary election this week killed one person and injured four others. A police statement said that an officer was among the injured when she tried to break up an argument Wednesday in the central city of Elbasan, 35 kilometers (20 miles) south of Tirana. Several people have been detained, including the suspected gunman. No further details were given by police. Local media reported that the victim and three others who were injured belong to the governing Socialist Party local office while the alleged attacker is a bodyguard of a center-right main opposition Democratic Party politician. Albania holds a parliamentary election on Sunday.