Alex Haight – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

DEHLI (WBNG) -- Alex Haight is a big reason for the Delaware Academy football team's undefeated record this season.

In his second season playing varsity football, Haight is making a statement.

"At tailback in about every game that we've played, he's the fastest guy on the field," said head coach Phil Newman.

In four games, Haight has over 300 rushing yards, over 400 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

"Coach does a really good job putting me in motion and sometimes not getting the ball," said Haight. "Drawing people away. Doing different kinds of routes."

"He's gotten bigger and stronger from last year," said Newman. "He's probably the fastest athlete we've ever had in the football program. Any time he touches the ball he can score."

His success doesn't just come on the football field.

During this year's basketball season, Haight reached the 1000-point milestone to become Delhi's all-time leading scorer.

He's also on track to end his final year as a Bulldog undefeated in all of the sports he plays, which includes tennis and soccer along with basketball and football.

"Having an undefeated season in every sport I play would mean a lot," said Haight. "That's how it's going so far. That would be really cool and definitely something to tell stories about."

As the football season winds down, Haight is also enjoying the memories he's making playing alongside his younger brother Owen.

"It's been a lot of fun playing out there with him," said Haight. "The chemistry we have is unlike any other because we've been playing forever. It's been really special having him around here."

As his time as a Bulldog comes to an end, Haight said it means a lot to leave a legacy behind on Delhi athletics.

"It wouldn't mean the same if I didn't feel well-rounded and if I were to focus on one thing," said Haight. "It's been really special."

Haight will be attending Deerfield Academy Prep School next year, where he plans on playing basketball and football.

Haight and the other 12 seniors on the varsity football team finish the season hosting Sidney Saturday at 1:30 p.m.