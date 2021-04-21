Bill to prevent retail shutdowns in disasters passes House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania state House is giving its approval to a Republican-sponsored bill to let many retail stores remain open during a declared state of disaster emergency. Backers say it would safely prevent smaller businesses from going broke. The chamber voted 117-84 Wednesday to allow retailers to be open if they restrict operations to a single employee and a single customer, or can fulfill drive-up sales that limit contact. Six Democrats joined the unanimous Republican caucus in voting for the legislation. The proposal was sent to the state Senate, where a similar bill died last year.