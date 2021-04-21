Binghamton City Council approves Veolia to perform audit of Bing-JC Joint Sewage Treatment Plant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In a vote of 4-3 Wednesday night, Binghamton City Council members approved the company Veolia to perform an audit on the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant.

The meeting lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours, in which several members of the public and Binghamton City Council members were passionate in their reasoning to either why Veolia should, or should not, be approved to perform the audit.

A little more than a week ago, dozens from the public met outside of the sewage treatment plant, protesting the possibility of Veolia performing the audit.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced earlier Wednesday that the city has requested Veolia to not begin its work on the joint-sewage treatment plant until June 16.

In a news release, Mayor David said the request was made after "listening to comments from City Council and members of the public." He said Veolia has agreed to the request.

In March, Mayor David said Veolia was hired to audit maintenance operations at the Binghamton and Johnson City joint -sewage treatment plant.

Mayor David's full statement in posted below:

“Since my first day in office, I’ve been vocal about the lack of oversight and bizarre management structure at the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant. These concerns have nothing to do with current rank and file Plant employees, but rather decades of bureaucratic mess and lack of accountability, which ultimately led to a $275 million project to rebuild the plant. “Now that all major construction is complete, we must protect that $275 million dollar investment and ensure ratepayers never again have to foot a multi-million dollar bill because new equipment and systems are not properly maintained. “After listening to comments from City Council members and the public, we have requested — and Veolia has agreed — to not begin work until June 16. In addition, my term and Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie’s term conclude at the end of this year. We have agreed to formally end the private management discussions in favor of this assessment and continued evaluation of maintenance efforts. “This assessment will allow the new mayors of both Binghamton and Johnson City, as well as Binghamton City Council and Johnson City Village Trustees, to have additional data to make informed decisions in the future. “Moving forward, it’s important to continue to monitor and evaluate maintenance progress, and work with employees to address any deficiencies that are identified. Continuing to assess and review maintenance efforts will ensure the long-term success of the facility and protect a historic infrastructure investment — embracing accountability and transparency on behalf of some 145,000 sewer ratepayers across 10 local municipalities. “I thank City Council members who asked the tough questions, conducted on-site Plant tours and worked together on this matter. It’s time we protect this large public investment to ensure future generations of ratepayers do not face what we have, solving Broome County’s greatest environmental and infrastructure challenge.”

The statement from Binghamton City Council Majority in support of maintenance assessment plan, Giovanni Scaringi (District 1), Sophia Resciniti (District 2), Phil Strawn (District 6), Tom Scanlon (District 7):