Records: Superintendent lied to jury investigating massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre has been arrested on a charge that he lied to a grand jury. Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An indictment says Runcie lied while testifying three weeks ago before a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Runcie was released on his own recognizance. It’s not known if he has an attorney. He did not respond to a message left with a family member. The school district didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.